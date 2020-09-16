GOP Senator: 'I Think Speaker Pelosi Is One of Those People Who Tried Tide Pods'

Based on some of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s actions, Republican Sen. John Kennedy told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday he thinks she may have consumed Tide Pods, the laundry detergent.

“Sean, with respect, there are times, particularly recently, when I think Speaker Pelosi is one of those people who tried Tide Pods,” Kennedy said. “I want you to think about what she proposed today, this is what the speaker is threatening to do. She is threatening to keep the House Democrats in session and prevent them from going home and running for reelection unless the Senate Republicans agree to the speaker’s $3.4 trillion coronavirus bill. And when she made that statement, my Republican colleagues in the Senate, we just looked at each other and said, OK.”

He continued: “On the one hand we can vote for Pelosi’s $3.4 trillion bill or we can agree to allow her to put the House Democratic majority into jeopardy. That’s just bone deep down to the marrow foolish.”

Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer later clarified that House members may only have to be on call and return to Washington for a vote.

“Obviously we’re not going to negotiate this on the floor. Members don’t have to be on the floor to do this,” he said.

Kennedy noted that the deal Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Pelosi want will not go anywhere in the Senate.

“Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi aren’t going to agree to anything until we agree to spend a trillion dollars bailing out New York and California and that’s not going to happen in your or my natural life,” he added.