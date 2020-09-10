Netflix
Netflix's 'Cuties' Is So Bad Many Are Calling for Executives to Be Jailed

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 2:00 PM
Source: Netflix/Cuties/Screenshot

Prior to Netflix's new film "Cuties" being released, there was widespread outrage over just the promotional material that sexualized children, showing girls dressed in risqué dance outfits and dancing in a sexually provocative manner. Netflix originally described it as a movie about an 11-year-old girl that was "fascinated with a twerking dance crew." Critics slammed it as a "pedophile's dream"–especially in the #MeToo era.

Netflix defended the film and said the promotional material was not "representative of this French film which premiered at Sundance." They changed the description and poster but refused to pull the film, as so many demanded.

Defenders of the film made excuses for the content and blasted those who criticized it for judging the movie before it was released. But as Matt Walsh pointed out, "This is absolutely a 'judge the book by its cover' situation."

Now that longer clips of the film have come out, it is so much worse than we expected. The young girls are shown touching their privates, twerking, grabbing their butts, and so much more.

Many are now saying that Netflix ought to be criminally investigated and the executives jailed.

Most Popular