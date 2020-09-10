Netflix's 'Cuties' Is So Bad Many Are Calling for Executives to Be Jailed

Prior to Netflix's new film "Cuties" being released, there was widespread outrage over just the promotional material that sexualized children, showing girls dressed in risqué dance outfits and dancing in a sexually provocative manner. Netflix originally described it as a movie about an 11-year-old girl that was "fascinated with a twerking dance crew." Critics slammed it as a "pedophile's dream"–especially in the #MeToo era.

Netflix defended the film and said the promotional material was not "representative of this French film which premiered at Sundance." They changed the description and poster but refused to pull the film, as so many demanded.

Defenders of the film made excuses for the content and blasted those who criticized it for judging the movie before it was released. But as Matt Walsh pointed out, "This is absolutely a 'judge the book by its cover' situation."

Now that longer clips of the film have come out, it is so much worse than we expected. The young girls are shown touching their privates, twerking, grabbing their butts, and so much more.

Netflix is comfortable with this. Plenty of people will defend it. This is where our culture is at. pic.twitter.com/UlqEmXALmd — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 10, 2020

Many are now saying that Netflix ought to be criminally investigated and the executives jailed.

Enough is enough. The FBI should immediately open a criminal investigation into Netflix as a distributor of child pornography. https://t.co/Zte9Zwwuzt — Luke Negron for Congress - The Young Wolf (@LukeEdison20) September 10, 2020

By the way, this is why we need decency laws. Some of you have laughed at me when I advocate for that. Well, this is what laughing at decency gets you. This shit should be illegal. Everyone involved should go to jail. That’s the reaction of a healthy society. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 10, 2020

There is a push to normalize pedophilia in our country. That’s not a conspiracy. It’s a fact. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 10, 2020

Do we know who runs Netflix?



Yes.



Arrest them. — Jack Posobiec ???? (@JackPosobiec) September 10, 2020