Netflix's Latest Film Is a 'Pedophile's Dream'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Netflix has sparked widespread outrage over one of its new films, but for those who've followed them closely, it is just the latest example of the streaming giant producing content that sexualizes children. Patricia Heaton said it best: the new movie "Cuties" is a "pedophile's dream."

Here's how Netflix originally described it: "Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family's traditions."

Set to release September 9, the film is rated "TV-MA," and the original poster gives a glimpse into why. The children are dressed in risqué dance outfits and are posed in a sexually provocative manner.

Thousands of people demanded the soon-to-be-released film be pulled, but the best the company did was apologize for its promotional materials, changed the description from "twerking" to "free-spirited," also labeling Amy's Muslim family as "conservative," and said the materials are not "representative of this French film which premiered at Sundance." Sure.

Conservatives have been outraged over the film, wondering how in today's society such a movie could be produced.

Parents Television Council President Tom Winter said the decision to make the film wasn't "random" but "has become corporate practice," pointing to shows like "Baby," about high school students who enter into prostitution; "Big Mouth," a cartoon about kids going through puberty that is filled with "vulgar language, graphic nudity, and even more seriously disturbing sexual conduct involving kids who are just 11 – 13 years old," according to ProtectYoungMinds.org; and finally, "Sex Education," which is about a school sex-therapy clinic.

The way to send a message to leftist companies is to not only speak out, but stop funding them. If you haven't already, it's time to rethink that Netflix subscription.

