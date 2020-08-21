Netflix's Latest Film Is a 'Pedophile's Dream'

Netflix has sparked widespread outrage over one of its new films, but for those who've followed them closely, it is just the latest example of the streaming giant producing content that sexualizes children. Patricia Heaton said it best: the new movie "Cuties" is a "pedophile's dream."

Here's how Netflix originally described it: "Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family's traditions."

Set to release September 9, the film is rated "TV-MA," and the original poster gives a glimpse into why. The children are dressed in risqué dance outfits and are posed in a sexually provocative manner.

Thousands of people demanded the soon-to-be-released film be pulled, but the best the company did was apologize for its promotional materials, changed the description from "twerking" to "free-spirited," also labeling Amy's Muslim family as "conservative," and said the materials are not "representative of this French film which premiered at Sundance." Sure.

Netflix 'deeply sorry' for 'Cuties' poster after backlash for sexualizing kids https://t.co/VHrQFHP9jW pic.twitter.com/vVZyLTkuDz — New York Post (@nypost) August 20, 2020

Conservatives have been outraged over the film, wondering how in today's society such a movie could be produced.

After the #MeToo movement and the ongoing problem with child pornography and sex trafficking, @NetflixFilm produces a film that is a pedophile’s dream. Sexualizing children should not be part of mainstream culture. https://t.co/ULnPDs5GBt — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) August 20, 2020

I've been told that we can't judge "Cuties" until we've seen it. No. What don't you understand here? Normal, non-creepy adults have no interest in sitting down for two hours to watch a film about 11 year olds twerking. This is absolutely a "judge the book by its cover" situation. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 21, 2020

The #Cuties trailer. It is hard to fathom the tone-deafness of people who think this is a good idea, especially with today's heightened attention to #JeffreyEpstein's dark pursuits. https://t.co/02JtPhWzgw — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) August 20, 2020

When you hear excuses offered for the "Cuties" movie, keep in mind that the official synopsis of the film says that an 11-year-old girl "ignites awareness of her burgeoning femininity" through "sensual dancing" and "twerking her way to stardom" — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 21, 2020

In the trailer for Netflix #Cuties, the Muslim mother beats up the little girl, who "finds herself" by doing erotic dance.



The film is pedophile grooming and also an attack on Muslims and traditional morality.



Muslim mom in the film is literally cast as a child abuser! pic.twitter.com/urCHGIrKix — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 21, 2020

Parents Television Council President Tom Winter said the decision to make the film wasn't "random" but "has become corporate practice," pointing to shows like "Baby," about high school students who enter into prostitution; "Big Mouth," a cartoon about kids going through puberty that is filled with "vulgar language, graphic nudity, and even more seriously disturbing sexual conduct involving kids who are just 11 – 13 years old," according to ProtectYoungMinds.org; and finally, "Sex Education," which is about a school sex-therapy clinic.

The way to send a message to leftist companies is to not only speak out, but stop funding them. If you haven't already, it's time to rethink that Netflix subscription.