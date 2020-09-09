Another Atlantic Writer Caught in a Lie About Biden

As The Atlantic faces backlash for publishing a hit piece on President Trump over comments he allegedly made about America’s fallen soldiers, which no one believes and has been disputed by more than 20 Trump officials, another writer for the outlet has been caught in a lie.

Over the weekend, a staff writer claimed a Trump campaign spokesman “mockingly tweeted a video of Biden visiting his son’s grave.”

That sounds bad, if true. But as The Federalist’s Sean Davis pointed out, the pool report and video of Biden show he was not visiting his son’s grave.

"As the pool report from Sunday makes very clear, Biden never stopped to visit any graves. He walked out of church at 11:22 a.m., his motorcade left at 11:24 a.m., and Biden was home at 11:28 a.m. Why does @TheAtlantic keep fabricating stories?” he asked.

"Taken verbatim from the pool report: A reporter "shouted at [Biden] to come talk to us. [Biden] waved and continued walking to his SUV." Exactly as described by the Trump campaign spokesman in his tweet," Davis continued.

Taken verbatim from the pool report: A reporter "shouted at [Biden] to come talk to us. [Biden] waved and continued walking to his SUV." Exactly as described by the Trump campaign spokesman in his tweet. @TheAtlantic needs to explain why its reporters keep fabricating stories. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 8, 2020

And finally, he tweeted out video to prove his point.