anarchy

Washington and Lee University Actually Defends Course on 'How to Overthrow the State'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 08, 2020 8:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Washington and Lee University Actually Defends Course on 'How to Overthrow the State'

Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

If the state of society is a reflection of the country’s educational institutions, today’s political climate can be explained by a course Washington and Lee University is offering titled “How to Overthrow the State.”

The first-year writing seminar puts each student “at the head of a popular revolutionary movement aiming to overthrow a sitting government and forge a better society.”

Freshmen will think about how they will “attain power,” transform society to improve people’s lives, and “deal with the past.”

“[W]e explore examples of revolutionary thought and action from across the Global South,” the course description states. 

And guess who is among those revolutionaries? Mass murderer Che Guevara and Marxist radical Frantz Fanon. 

“Students engage these texts by participating in a variety of writing exercises, such as producing a Manifesto, drafting a white paper that critically analyzes a particular issue, and writing a persuasive essay on rewriting history and confronting memory,” the description adds. 

When asked about the course, the university’s president dismissed criticism, saying the class has been “distorted, sensationalized, and turned into political fodder on blogs, television, and social media.”

“We are expressly committed to encouraging all to speak their minds freely and to consider carefully alternative points of view,” said WLU President Will Dudley, reports CBS19. “It is incumbent upon us to treat each other with respect and not perpetuate or tolerate personal attacks.” 

Newt Gingrich blasted the course as a “sign of the insanity taking over higher education.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Good News for President Trump Out of Miami
Cortney O'Brien
Tom Cotton: Kamala Harris Has Thrown in With the Anti-Vaxxers on Wuhan Coronavirus
Katie Pavlich
McConnell Calls Out Pelosi, Schumer on Why They're Really Blocking Wuhan Coronavirus Relief
Katie Pavlich
Elise Stefanik Blasts Cuomo's COVID Policies in New Ad
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Seattle Rioters Attacked Police Officers with Molotov Cocktails and Projectiles During Labor Day Unrest
Julio Rosas
John Bolton Delivers Ultimate Blow to the Atlantic's Fake News Piece on Trump
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular