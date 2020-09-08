John Bolton Delivers Ultimate Blow to the Atlantic's Fake News Piece on Trump

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton and President Trump did not part ways friends, let alone on good terms. After his ouster, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations wrote a damning book about his time in the White House, disparaging the president as ignorant, incompetent, and willing to pander to dictators. He also claimed the impeachment inquiry should’ve looked at more events than just Ukraine. After the book’s release, Trump blasted him as a “washed up Creepster…who should be in jail” because the memoir contained classified information.

With all this bad blood between them, there would be no reason for Bolton to defend the president, yet even he said The Atlantic’s story claiming the president called fallen soldiers “losers” is “simply false.”

“According to what that article said, the president made disparaging remarks about our soldiers, the people buried at the Aisne-Marne cemetery in connection with the decision for him not to go to the ceremony that was planned that afternoon and that was simply false,” he told Fox News’s Martha MacCallum. “I don’t know who told the author that, but that was false and I recount that in my book “The Room Where it Happened” and reaffirmed that in response to questions the next day.”

John Bolton said report claiming Trump called fallen soldiers 'losers' and 'suckers' is "simply false." https://t.co/8pqfLZqoVk — Leah Barkoukis (@LeahBarkoukis) September 8, 2020

The Atlantic story was about the canceled trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 when Trump said the weather prevented the helicopter from flying there and the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him. Instead, the author claims he just didn’t want to “honor American war dead,” allegedly claiming he asked, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” This “reporting” was according to “four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day.”

As Matt reported earlier, the article is completely fake with not even a single source able to go on record. It’s was a pathetically desperate attempt to smear the president that simply will not work.