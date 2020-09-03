Carlson Explains Why Biden Can't Disavow Antifa Website Redirecting to His Campaign

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson looked at the ties between Antifa and Joe Biden Wednesday evening and explained why the Democratic presidential nominee hasn’t disavowed the extremist group.

Carlson started the segment with the discovery that when Antifa.com is entered into a web browser, the page automatically redirects to Biden’s campaign site. Reuters did a fact check piece on it this week, noting that the site does redirect to JoeBiden.com, “but this is not proof of a link between the two.”

And that’s true—a point Carlson agreed with.

“It seems unlikely that the Biden campaign set this up, but the Biden campaign is almost surely benefitting from it," he argued, "as some percentage of its voters go on the internet looking for directions on how to make urine bombs and wind up on the campaign webpage and then give money.”

Why hasn’t the campaign commented on this and disavowed the connection, Carlson wondered. Moreover, “why hasn’t Biden disavowed Antifa itself” he asked, noting that if such an occurrence happened between the KKK and the Trump campaign, Reuters would probably not go out of its way to issue a fact check piece.

When Biden was actually presented with an opportunity to condemn Antifa and BLM, both “extremist organizations that promote violence,” he didn’t, Carlson said.

The Fox News host was referring to the murder of Aaron J. Danielson, a Trump supporter, in Portland, and how Biden responded to it.

“I think what happened in -- in Portland, where a -- one of the Trump guys riding along in vans inciting response, shooting rubber bullets, I guess, or paintballs, apparently there was someone was shot by someone in the crowd, with a bullet, killed,” Biden said Wednesday.

“I think that person should meet the legal requirements, whatever that calls for, should be investigated and they should follow through on what needs to be done. Let the judicial system work,” he added.

Danielson’s friend said he was “hunted” down and “executed” as the two were walking down the street, away from the pro-Trump caravan, because the suspect noticed his hat in support of Patriot Prayer.

"It’s remarkable. Look how hard he’s trying not to say a single, not one cross or critical word about a murderer,” Carlson said. “The guy who assassinated an American on the street, says Joe Biden should 'meet legal requirements'? What the hell is that? Why don’t you just say it’s wrong to shoot people for supporting my opponent, I don’t want my campaign associated with people like this, with murderers and criminals, simple."

Carlson explained he won't say something like that because he can't disavow either extremist group "because Joe Biden benefits from Antifa and BLM, let’s stop lying about it, that’s what’s happening.”