Kenosha Police Reveal How Many of Those Arrested Weren't From City

Kenosha Police revealed that a majority of the individuals arrested during the riots that rocked the city following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake were not from Kenosha.

In a media release, the department said that in preparation for President Trump’s visit to Kenosha, they would not be at a 1 p.m. briefing so they were releasing the relevant information from the preceding week.

“As of 12:30 p.m. August 30, 2020 a total of 175 people have been arrested,” the department said. “Of the people processed during this week, 102 listed addresses from outside of Kenosha.”

People were arrested for curfew violations, carrying concealed weapons, burglary, and drug possession, the police said. Additionally, more than 20 firearms were seized.

The estimated damages to businesses, many of which were set ablaze or looted, is still being calculated, they added.

The information regarding the ‘out-of-town’ rioters comes as Republican lawmakers call for investigations into who is funding the protests across the country.

The Justice Department needs to open an investigation into who is funding these violent riots. — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) August 30, 2020

In addition to Rep. Ken Buck’s request, Sen. Rand Paul, who was attacked with his wife while leaving the Republican National Convention on Thursday, said the FBI should make arrests and look into the "interstate criminal traffic being paid for across state lines."