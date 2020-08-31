Iran
What the Radical Demonstrators Have in Common with Iran

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Aug 31, 2020 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Last week, between 600-700 extremists in California took part in what the Oakland Police Department described as "violent & destructive protests." Fires were set, businesses vandalized, and windows were smashed. Police officers were also targeted with projectiles. Fortunately, none were injured. As they marched through the streets, they even borrowed a slogan that's often chanted by one of America's greatest enemies, Iran.

"Death to America! Death to America! Death to America!" they shouted as they walked.

This phrase wasn't isolated to the domestic terrorists in California, either. As Julio reported last week, some were saying it in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as well.

At least two Republican lawmakers have called for investigations into who is funding the rioters.

