What the Radical Demonstrators Have in Common with Iran

Last week, between 600-700 extremists in California took part in what the Oakland Police Department described as "violent & destructive protests." Fires were set, businesses vandalized, and windows were smashed. Police officers were also targeted with projectiles. Fortunately, none were injured. As they marched through the streets, they even borrowed a slogan that's often chanted by one of America's greatest enemies, Iran.

"Death to America! Death to America! Death to America!" they shouted as they walked.

There were only a few arrests. pic.twitter.com/F49svjZNCf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

This phrase wasn't isolated to the domestic terrorists in California, either. As Julio reported last week, some were saying it in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as well.

We were forced to chant “death to America” when I was at school in Tehran. Now, the Left chant it in America. https://t.co/1VydmICdLx — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 26, 2020

At least two Republican lawmakers have called for investigations into who is funding the rioters.

The Justice Department needs to open an investigation into who is funding these violent riots. — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) August 30, 2020