Democrats Trash 'Chaotic' RNC, But That's Not How CNN Described It

No one was expecting the Democrats to praise the Republican National Convention, but some of their criticism of the event doesn't jibe with a reality that was acknowledged even by a CNN anchor.

"Trump’s chaotic convention highlights the failed leadership of the GOP in the White House and the Senate," the Democrats tweeted. "They oversaw a failed pandemic response and sat on their hands as families cried out for relief."

We need to vote them out.

Chaotic? Let's go over to CNN's Wolf Blitzer, who described it as "well-produced" and "very efficient."

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: the Republican National Convention has been “well-produced, very efficient” pic.twitter.com/ruK9jS59zO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 25, 2020

After ranting that the RNC's first night was "apocalyptic, nihilistic and at many times dishonest," MSNBC's S.E. Cupp also admitted the event was "well produced and highly effective."

Yep that Tim Scott is a real nihilist. Give me a break. https://t.co/9buVKUQnRw — John Feehery (@JohnFeehery) August 25, 2020

Members of the Trump campaign also highlighted other strange criticism, such as The Washington Post denouncing the fact that the speakers agreed with the president about Democrats.