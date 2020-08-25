Democrats

Democrats Trash 'Chaotic' RNC, But That's Not How CNN Described It

Posted: Aug 25, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Chris Carlson

No one was expecting the Democrats to praise the Republican National Convention, but some of their criticism of the event doesn't jibe with a reality that was acknowledged even by a CNN anchor. 

"Trump’s chaotic convention highlights the failed leadership of the GOP in the White House and the Senate," the Democrats tweeted. "They oversaw a failed pandemic response and sat on their hands as families cried out for relief."

Chaotic? Let's go over to CNN's Wolf Blitzer, who described it as "well-produced" and "very efficient."

After ranting that the RNC's first night was "apocalyptic, nihilistic and at many times dishonest," MSNBC's S.E. Cupp also admitted the event was "well produced and highly effective." 

Members of the Trump campaign also highlighted other strange criticism, such as The Washington Post denouncing the fact that the speakers agreed with the president about Democrats.

