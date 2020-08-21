USPS

What Scalise Says Is the 'Russia Hoax 2.0'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 8:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats are ramping up their attacks on the United States Postal Service, but as House Minority Whip Steve Scalise pointed out, all the criticism is based on a lie.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, Scalise and other Republicans demanded they put an end to the “conspiracy theories.”

“These unfounded conspiracies contend that the USPS is removing mail boxes to prevent citizens from voting by mail, that the USPS does not have adequate funding and will be insolvent before the November election, and that the USPS lacks the infrastructure to deliver mail-in ballots to and from voters,” the Republicans said. 

Such lies about the USPS are the “Russia hoax 2.0,” Scalise later said. 

This week, attorneys general from more than 20 states announced plans to sue the USPS over changes despite the fact that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said no changes would occur before the election.  

