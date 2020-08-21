What Scalise Says Is the 'Russia Hoax 2.0'

Democrats are ramping up their attacks on the United States Postal Service, but as House Minority Whip Steve Scalise pointed out, all the criticism is based on a lie.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, Scalise and other Republicans demanded they put an end to the “conspiracy theories.”

“These unfounded conspiracies contend that the USPS is removing mail boxes to prevent citizens from voting by mail, that the USPS does not have adequate funding and will be insolvent before the November election, and that the USPS lacks the infrastructure to deliver mail-in ballots to and from voters,” the Republicans said.

?? USPS leaders have been doxxed and harassed at their homes by radical protesters motivated by Pelosi’s fabricated attacks.



Dems’ insane conspiracy theories and political games have real world consequences.



Our letter to Pelosi demanding they stop before someone gets hurt ↓ pic.twitter.com/rwonteQw9x — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 20, 2020

Such lies about the USPS are the “Russia hoax 2.0,” Scalise later said.

Don’t let Dems spin this differently: Pelosi fabricated a conspiracy theory about the postal service to attack @realDonaldTrump and undermine faith in our elections.



This has nothing to do with the postal service and everything to do with politics.



It's the Russia hoax 2.0. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 20, 2020

This week, attorneys general from more than 20 states announced plans to sue the USPS over changes despite the fact that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said no changes would occur before the election.