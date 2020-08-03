Democrats
Obama's Endorsement List Leaves Out Prominent Squad Member

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 03, 2020 2:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Vincent Thian

If you're a Democrat running for office, chances are high you'd want to appear on former President Obama's list of endorsements—but one progressive darling wasn't so lucky.

The 44th president endorsed 118 Democrats who are running for office at the federal and state level in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. While New York candidates were on his list, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not among them.

"I'm proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic and highly qualified Democrats," Obama said. "Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country's promise by sticking up for working people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top."

Most Popular