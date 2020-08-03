Obama's Endorsement List Leaves Out Prominent Squad Member

If you're a Democrat running for office, chances are high you'd want to appear on former President Obama's list of endorsements—but one progressive darling wasn't so lucky.

The 44th president endorsed 118 Democrats who are running for office at the federal and state level in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. While New York candidates were on his list, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not among them.