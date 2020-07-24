WSJ: We're Not Caving to Cancel Culture

In the age of cancel culture, nothing brightens one’s day quite like prominent individuals, companies, or newspapers standing up and emphatically saying, no!

Recent examples include Goya Foods, Red Bull, and now The Wall Street Journal.

In a message to readers published Thursday, the paper responded to a leaked letter to the publisher, signed by 280 WSJ colleagues who were angry about the opinion section. The editors promised their pages will never “wilt under cancel-culture pressure.”