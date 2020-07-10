Goya Foods CEO Stands Up to the Cancel Culture Rage Mob

Yesterday Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue visited the White House and participated in an event bolstering Hispanic prosperity. During his remarks, Unanue thanked President Trump for his leadership.

"We're all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder. That's what my grandfather did. He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper," he said.

That statement immediately triggered the Left. Leftist politicians Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Julián Castro called for a boycott of the company. The online, cancel culture rage mob also worked itself into a frenzy.

But Unanue is refusing to apologize.

"We were part of a commission called the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative and they called on us to be there to see how we could help opportunities within the economic and educational realm for prosperity among Hispanics and among the nation,” Unanue said during an interview with Fox and Friends Friday morning. "I'm not apologizing for saying, and especially if you're called by the president of the United States, you're going to say, 'No sorry, I'm busy. No thank you'? I didn't say that to the Obama's and I didn't say that to President Trump."

Unanue explained how worked with the Obama administration in 2011 on nutrition. He participated in events at the White House with President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. He didn't face boycotts then.

GOYA was founded in 1936 by immigrants. It is a proud, family-owned, American company. From its website:

Founded in 1936 by Spanish immigrants, Goya Foods, Inc. is the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States and the premier source for authentic Latin cuisine. Combined with authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation, Goya provides consumers with over 2,500 high-quality and affordable food products from the Caribbean, Mexico, Spain, Central and South America. Goya has fostered a longstanding history in leading the culinary culture of Latin cuisine in the United States while solidifying its position as an iconic symbol beginning in New York City. The company’s commitment to excellence is the cornerstone of Goya’s popular credo, “If It’s Goya, It Has To Be Good”. The result of this simple, yet deeply resonant pledge is the evolution of Goya Foods as a leader in the Latin American food industry and a trusted American brand. The history and story of Goya are as much about the importance of family and values as it is about achieving the American dream and helping to cultivate the Latin culture in the United States. In 1936, Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, immigrants who first migrated to Puerto Rico from Spain, started Goya in a small storefront on Duane Street in Lower Manhattan. Driven by the belief that there was a growing consumer market for high-quality, fresh-tasting, Latin foods, the Unanues catered to local Hispanic families by distributing authentic Spanish products including olives, olive oil, and sardines.

During the Wuhan coronavirus crisis, one million cans and one million pounds of food have been donated by Goya to keep people from going hungry.