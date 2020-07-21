What the NYT Allegedly Planned to Publish to 'Terrorize' Tucker Carlson's Family and 'Shut' Him Up

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Monday The New York Times was planning to publish a story this week on where his family lives to “hurt” them in an effort to make him “shut up and stop disagree with them”—a claim the paper denies.

“Last week The New York Times began working on a story about where my family and I live. As a matter of journalism there is no conceivable justification for a story like that. The paper is not alleging we’ve done anything wrong and we haven’t. We pay our taxes. We like our neighbors. We’ve never had a dispute with anyone,” he said.

“So why is The New York Times doing a story on the location of my family’s house? Well, you know why. To hurt us, to injure my wife and kids so that I will shut up and stop disagree with them. They believe in force. We’ve learned that.”

Carlson explained that two years ago a left-wing journalist posted the address of his home in Washington, which resulted in antifa showing up at his house while he was at work. His petrified wife hid in a closet and called police. Their home was vandalized, antifa returned to his house again, and for the next year they received death threats.

“We tried to ignore it and felt cowardly to sell our home and leave. We raised our kids in the neighborhood and we loved it. But in the end that’s what we did,” he explained. “We have four children. It just wasn’t worth it.”

But The New York Times followed us. The paper has assigned a political activist called Murray Carpenter to write a story about where we are now. They’ve hired a photographer called Tristan Spinski to take pictures. Their story about where we live is slated to run the paper this week. Editors there know exactly what will happen to my family when it does run. I called them today and I told them. But they didn’t care. They hate my politics. They want they show off the air. If one of my children gets hurt because of a story they wrote, they won’t considered it collateral damage, they know it’s the whole point of the exercise: To inflict pain on our family, to terrorize us, to control we say. That’s the kind of people they are. (Transcript via Daily Wire)

Carlson said the paper will deny it (which they did) and then questioned how the reporters working on the story would like it if he published their addresses and posted photos of their homes.

Conservatives blasted the Times.