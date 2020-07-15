Nick Cannon's Podcast Full of Anti-white Remarks, But That's Not Why ViacomCBS Dropped Him

ViacomCBS has dumped Nick Cannon over a June 30 episode of his podcast, Cannon’s Class, for making anti-Semitic comments but said nothing of his racist speech against white people.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the company stated.

"We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him."

Cannon, 39, was speaking with former Public Enemy figure Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin, 59, who was sacked from the group in 1989 for making similar claims in an interview. Despite referencing fringe conspiracy theories about Jewish people, including “the Rothschilds, centralized banking, the 13 families, the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America,” Cannon repeatedly asserts that their conversation is not about hate. Griffin agrees, claiming that black people cannot be anti-Semitic, since, purportedly, the Semitic people and language are unrelated to Caucasians. Cannon adds that Black people are “true Hebrews” and praises the controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. (Page Six)

In the same podcast, he called white people "true savages," prompting some to refer to him as a black supremacist. ViacomCBS's statement did not specifically refer to these anti-white remarks, however.

“The people that don’t have [melanin] are a little less,” Cannon said, claiming that “when they were sent to the mountains of Caucasus … The sun then started to deteriorate them so then, they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of a deficiency.

“So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil," he continued. "They have to rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive. So then, these people that didn’t have what we have — and when I say we, I speak of the melanated people — they had to be savages … They’re acting as animals so they’re the ones that are actually closer to animals. They’re the ones that are actually the true savages.”