Indictment

McCloskey: 'Rumor Is We Are Going to Be Indicted Shortly'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 7:45 AM
Source: Fox News/Screenshot

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis attorney who, along with his wife, brandished legally-owned firearms last month when BLM activists reportedly stormed through the gate of their private community, revealed on Monday that there may be an indictment coming against them soon.

The “rumor” comes after law enforcement officials served a warrant to them last week and confiscated his rifle. He described them as being "almost apologetic."

"They didn’t want to have to be there. They were doing their job. Patty wanted to take a picture to document it and she asked if they wouldn’t mind facing away from the camera so that people wouldn’t get mad at them if their faces were shown on TV," he told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.

“My attorney advised me not to be on the show tonight because the rumor is that we are going to be indicted shortly,” McCloskey continued. “Having said that, this is the same circuit attorney that released 35 of the protesters that torched and looted in downtown St. Louis but now she wants to indict me. I didn’t shoot anybody. I just held my ground, protecting my house, and I’m sitting here on television tonight instead of dead or putting out the smoldering embers of my home.”

Last month McCloskey explained that he told the mob they were trespassing on private property, which he said “enraged the crowd.”

“We were told that we would be killed, our home burned and our dog killed,” he recalled. “We were all alone facing an angry mob…all shouting, all coming towards us.”

