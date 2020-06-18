Leftist Mayor Changes Tune on BLM Protests After Her Home Targeted

Olympia, Washington, Mayor Cheryl Selby quickly changed her tune on Black Lives Matter protests after vandals targeted her home, comparing it to “domestic terrorism.”

The group called for abolishing the police while at her house, with one person spray painting “BLM” on her porch and front door. The mayor and her family were not home at the time, but neighbors informed her when the rioters got to her house.

“I’m really trying to process this,” she told The Olympian. “It’s like domestic terrorism. It’s unfair.

“It hurts when you’re giving so much to your community,” she said.

Two groups made their way through downtown Olympia, some tagging and vandalizing businesses while they worked there way toward the home Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby. https://t.co/cFHFYu2wzO — The Olympian (@theolympian) June 13, 2020

Earlier this month she issued a statement of support for the protests and said there would be no curfew in the city, calling on citizens to self-police.

“We are a predominantly white community next to communities that are far more diverse,” Selby said. “That tells us that we are not, we have not been as welcoming and nurturing to communities of color as we’d like to think. The light switched on in America by Mr. Floyd’s murder shines glaringly on Olympia, as well.

“Let me be clear: The City of Olympia supports the peaceful protests that highlight the racial injustices black people continue to endure at the hands of police in the United States.”

Selby is not the first leftist to change positions on the protests/riots once their own property was threatened.

As Brad Slager wrote in Townhall, ESPN reporter Chris Martin Palmer cheered on the rioters who were burning buildings down, until of course it got a little too close to home.

“They just attacked our sister community down the street,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s a gated community and they tried to climb the gates. They had to beat them back. Then destroyed a Starbucks and are now in front of my building. Get these animals TF out of my neighborhood. Go back to where you live.”

He later instructed the rioters to “Tear up your own shit” but to stay away from where “we live at and tear our neighborhood up. We care about our community. If you don't care about yours I don't give a shit.”

Hypocrisy at its finest.