Seattle Mayor's Infuriating Characterization of Autonomous Zone

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan defended the anarchists who overtook several blocks of the city and created a Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, saying what they’ve done is patriotic. Townhall's Julio Rosas is in Seattle covering the CHAZ, however, and his reporting shows that's far from the case.

In a series of tweets, Durkan said President Trump “doesn’t understand” what’s happening in the city. “Cal Anderson and Capitol Hill has for decades been a place for free speech, community, and self expression,” she said. “Lawfully gathering and expressing first amendment rights, demanding we do better as a society and provide true equity for communities of color is not terrorism - it is patriotism.”

This ‘patriotic’ act has resulted in anarchists reportedly hurling objects at police, who are forbidden from the area, food shortages, sexual assault, allegations of extortion, and the rise of a warlord of sorts.

“The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone #CHAZ is not a lawless wasteland of anarchist insurrection - it is a peaceful expression of our community's collective grief and their desire to build a better world. Given his track record, it's not hard to believe that Trump is wrong, yet again,” she added.

Police Chief Carmen Best said their response times in the area have tripled. "Rapes, robberies and all sorts of violent acts have been occurring in the area and we're not able to get to [them],” she said.

She had explained to her officers that the decision to abandon the 13th precinct was not hers.

“Leaving the precinct was not my decision,” Best said, adding, “You fought for days to protect it. I asked you to stand on that line, day in and day out, to be pelted with projectiles, to be screamed at, threatened and in some cases hurt. Then to have a change of course nearly two weeks in. It seems like an insult to you and our community. Ultimately, the city had other plans for the building and relented to severe public pressure. I’m angry about how this all came about.”