Police

Lara Logan Destroys Minneapolis City Council President Over ‘Privilege’ Comment

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 09, 2020 8:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Lara Logan Destroys Minneapolis City Council President Over ‘Privilege’ Comment

Source: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

The exchange between CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender showed Americans the insanity of the radical left’s call to “dismantle” the police. 

Not only did Bender defend her vision of a “future without police” but she told Camerota after a question about who she should call if her house was broken into in the middle of the night, that such a desire for help from the police “comes from a place of privilege.”

Journalist Lara Logan, who was brutally attacked and gang raped while covering the resignation of Hosni Mubarak in Egypt, took exception to the comments.

“I remember when I was being gang-raped & beaten by a mob in Egypt, would have been great to have a police force to call then. Would that have been my white privilege talking? I’ve stood against racism all my life, don’t have a racist bone in my body. My heart breaks.

“My heart breaks for every victim of racial injustice,” she continued. “And for every person, including police, killed by the mob of anarchists & their powerful political backers. How long before they come for me? No idea. But there is only one truth. That’s all we have.”

In recalling the attack on her a few months ago, Logan said the crowd she was in was in a celebratory mood and seemed "pro-American" - but that changed in an instant. She drew a comparison to what happened with the "protests" across the U.S. that turned into riots and looting. 

"Also what I remember from that mob in Egypt - it only took a few trained, paid instigators to turn a celebratory crowd into a frenzy," Logan added. "This is what Antifa does best - they provoke to get the reaction that serves their political agenda. Not for racial justice - that’s a front."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trump Takes Side of Buffalo Police Officers as the Charges Become More Tenuous
Cortney O'Brien
Leader McConnell Eviscerates 'Defund the Police' Movement
Reagan McCarthy

Trump Announces Rallies Will Return and the Media Suddenly Remember Pandemic
Leah Barkoukis
Seattle City Council Tells Trump They Don't Want Troops to Help Law Enforcement as Unrest Continues
Julio Rosas
Graphic Post Shows Defense Lawyer Willing to Defend Rioters Who Kill Police Officers
Matt Vespa
WATCH: Black Woman Goes on a Tirade Because She's Unable to Loot a Neighborhood Store
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular