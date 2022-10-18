Trump Lashes Out at RINOs Who Advised Wray Hire as Fallout From Mar-a-Lago Raid Continues

Here at “O’Connor Tonight,” we pride ourselves on interviewing the newsmakers and Americans driving the conversations in this country. And there’s nobody on earth driving the conversation more than America’s 45th president: Donald J. Trump.

I had the chance to talk with President Trump on the show tonight, and we covered everything from the Democrats' failed policies destroying our cities to Kanye West and his recent comments on American Jews.

But perhaps the most pressing issue we discussed was the continued fallout from the FBI raid at Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, as ordered by FBI Director Christopher Wray. I asked the president if he regretted appointing Wray to lead the Bureau and who advised him to bring Wray on in the first place.

“He was recommended by a couple of Republicans that were, at the time, we thought, pretty good,” he told me.

When I pressed him on who these mysterious Republicans were, whether they were elected officials or part of his cabinet, he responded, “These were formally elected officials and people that were around. They were RINOs. And… sometimes you don't know they're RINOs until you’ve had experience.”

