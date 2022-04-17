Parent Passed Out Condoms at an Elementary School While Dressed as the Easter Bunny

A parent dressed up as the Easter bunny showed up at a Texas elementary school and handed out plastic eggs with condoms in them to students.

The parent had given the eggs to the elementary school children without the school's prior knowledge, according to Gullett Elementary School Principal Tammy Thompson's letter to parents Thursday afternoon.

"This afternoon during dismissal, a Gullett parent visited campus dressed as the Easter Bunny and handed out plastic eggs. Some of those eggs contained candy, and some students were also given unopened condoms," Thompson wrote, according to Fox7 Austin.

"Please know that this was not a planned event, nor sanctioned by the school, and we have spoken with the parent about the inappropriate nature of their activity," Thompson continued. "We value parent participation and always request that you work with campus staff to best support our students."

The Austin Independent School District is reevaluating safety protocols after a parent dressed up as the Easter Bunny was reportedly handing out Easter eggs on the Gullett Elementary School campus. https://t.co/blpDZcfvVD — Texoma's Homepage (@TexomasHomepage) April 15, 2022

The parent, who has not been identified, left school grounds after being asked to do so but then began handing out the eggs of condoms from a public sidewalk.

The Austin Independent School District announced its "safety protocols" would be updated following the "inappropriate" incident.

"We are working to review our safety protocols to ensure this does not happen again," a spokesperson for the district told KXAN. "It was an incredibly careless and inappropriate action of a parent."

The district also said it is working with police on potential repercussions for the parent, Fox7 reported.