Democrats

Obama's Advice for Democrats Worried About the Midterm Elections? Tell Their 'Story'

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Apr 05, 2022 7:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Obama's Advice for Democrats Worried About the Midterm Elections? Tell Their 'Story'

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday urged Democrats concerned about winning their races in November's elections to just tell their "story."

"We got a story to tell, just got to tell it," Obama said at the conclusion of a press conference with President Biden after a reporter asked the 44th president what his message would be for Democrats worried about the 2022 elections.

This comes several polls indicate that Republicans are poised to retake control of Congress in November. A recent NBC News poll found that the GOP has a two-point edge over Democrats (46 percent to 44 percent) when it comes to which party Americans would like to control Congress.

Americans have become increasingly frustrated with the Biden administration and Democratic policies because of issues like surging gas prices, record-high inflation rates, an ongoing crisis at the southern border and foreign policy failures such as the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the current war Russia is waging on Ukraine.

Obama's comment comes after Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden both recently attempted to sell what they believed were accomplishments for the administration during the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting last month.

Harris told the DNC at the meeting that American voters "got what they ordered" regarding the administration's campaign promises.

And Biden said at the meeting that his administration has a "record to be proud of."

"We have a record -- a record to be proud of; an agenda that addresses the biggest concerns here in America, in people’s lives; the message that resonates," Biden said at the time. "Now what we have to do is we have to sell it with confidence, clarity, conviction, and repetition."

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Ohio House Introduces Florida-Style Parental Rights Bill
Landon Mion
Why the Liberal Media Is About to Smother the Recent Mass Shooting in Sacramento
Matt Vespa
Weapons-Grade Idiots at Miami Herald Botch Another Hit on Ron DeSantis
Spencer Brown
Is President Trump About to be Back on Twitter?
Katie Pavlich
The State Department and the Pentagon Appear to be at Odds Over Ukrainian Atrocities
Matt Vespa
UPenn Swimmer’s Father: Penn Told Female Swimmers To ‘Get Over’ Lia Thomas Using Locker Room
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular