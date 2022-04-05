Obama's Advice for Democrats Worried About the Midterm Elections? Tell Their 'Story'

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday urged Democrats concerned about winning their races in November's elections to just tell their "story."

"We got a story to tell, just got to tell it," Obama said at the conclusion of a press conference with President Biden after a reporter asked the 44th president what his message would be for Democrats worried about the 2022 elections.

NOW - Obama: "We got a story to tell, just got to tell it."pic.twitter.com/8O5kTa6tRk — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 5, 2022

This comes several polls indicate that Republicans are poised to retake control of Congress in November. A recent NBC News poll found that the GOP has a two-point edge over Democrats (46 percent to 44 percent) when it comes to which party Americans would like to control Congress.

Americans have become increasingly frustrated with the Biden administration and Democratic policies because of issues like surging gas prices, record-high inflation rates, an ongoing crisis at the southern border and foreign policy failures such as the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the current war Russia is waging on Ukraine.

Obama's comment comes after Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden both recently attempted to sell what they believed were accomplishments for the administration during the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting last month.

Harris told the DNC at the meeting that American voters "got what they ordered" regarding the administration's campaign promises.

KAMALA: "Our task is to show people that in many ways they got what they ordered...they said this is what they wanted...so let's get out there as we do and remind them of that." pic.twitter.com/MT1yO6Pu8E — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2022

And Biden said at the meeting that his administration has a "record to be proud of."

"We have a record -- a record to be proud of; an agenda that addresses the biggest concerns here in America, in people’s lives; the message that resonates," Biden said at the time. "Now what we have to do is we have to sell it with confidence, clarity, conviction, and repetition."