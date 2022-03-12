Kamala Harris Says Voters 'Got What They Ordered'

Vice President Kamala Harris told the Democratic National Committee on Saturday at its winter meeting that the Biden administration largely came through on the campaign promises proposed during the 2020 election cycle.

"Our task is to show people that, in many ways, they got what they ordered," Harris said. Right? They said this is what they wanted. They stood in line. They took time from work. It was difficult. And a lot of what they demanded, they got. And so let's get out there as we do and remind them of that."

KAMALA: "Our task is to show people that in many ways they got what they ordered...they said this is what they wanted...so let's get out there as we do and remind them of that." pic.twitter.com/MT1yO6Pu8E — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2022

Harris's speech to the DNC comes as Democrats prepare for the 2022 midterm elections, with polls indicating that the party will lose a number of seats in the House and Senate.

The event marks the first time the DNC members have come together in person since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday night, President Joe Biden touted his accomplishments as commander-in-chief, claiming that he has a "record to be proud of."

"We have a record -- a record to be proud of; an agenda that addresses the biggest concerns here in America, in people’s lives; the message that resonates," Biden said. "Now what we have to do is we have to sell it with confidence, clarity, conviction, and repetition."

Some notable parts of the Biden agenda have failed to pass through Congress, such as the Build Back Better Act and election reform legislation. But Harris said the administration still accomplished a lot, including passing the American Rescue Plan and bipartisan infrastructure plan, and schools and businesses reopening after being shut down due to the COVID pandemic.

But Republicans will attempt to hit Democrats on issues impacting everyday Americans as they look to take back Congress.

"Kamala Harris is returning to record gas prices, historic inflation, runaway crime, an open border, and a country moving in the wrong direction," Republican National Committee spokeswoman Emma Vaughn said in a statement. "Biden and Harris have lost the trust of the American people — their agenda is destroying wallets, pitting Americans against each other, and weakening our standing on the world stage."

Harris arrived in Washington, D.C. early Saturday morning after visiting Poland and Romania to exemplify unity among NATO allies, show support for Ukraine and condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.