CNN+ Launched, But Does Not Have the Support of Multiple Large Streaming Platforms

CNN's new streaming service, CNN+, launched Tuesday but the network's audience reach will be limited given that some top streaming platforms, including Roku, Google TV and Android TV, are not supporting the streaming service.

According to Next TV, CNN said it has not yet reached a deal to air its streaming service on the largest connected TV platform, Roku. And CNN's parent company, Warner Media, said CNN has also not come to an agreement to broadcast CNN+ on Google-connected TV platforms, Google TV and Android TV.

Samsung, LG, Microsoft Xbox and Sony Playstation also have not come to an agreement with CNN to distribute the network's new streaming service.

CNN told Next TV that it is working to fix the problems plaguing its streaming service.

The service is available, however, on computer desktops and several supported smartphones, tablets and streaming devices, the company announced Monday. This includes Amazon Fire TV, Android phones and tablets and Apple devices like iPhones, iPads and Apple TVs.

CNN's failure to provide universal access to CNN+ on its launch date is just the latest instance in which the network launched an app without adequate app support.

WarnerMedia launched HBO Max in the spring of 2020, shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began. The app was launched without the support of one of the top connected TV platforms, Amazon Fire TV.

But CNN+ launching with the support of Roku is expected to have even greater costs as the platform services more than 60 million active accounts across the globe and has a dominant market share of connected TV homes in the U.S.