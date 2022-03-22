'The View' Guest Host Says Sen. Blackburn Raised 'Legitimate Concerns' When Questioning SCOTUS Nominee

"The View" guest host Lindsey Granger on Tuesday came to the defense of some Republicans, namely Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, for critiques of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, arguing that it would be "unfair" for the judge to not have to face the same scrutiny as past nominees and expressing that Republicans like Blackburn raised "legitimate concerns" during questioning.

The opening segment of the show began with co-host Whoopi Goldberg claiming that some Republicans used their time at the hearings to "b---h" and "put their grievances out there" before video clips were played of Blackburn, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) addressing Jackson during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Blackburn questioned Jackson about her "hidden agenda," her past treatment of violent offenders, her views on parental rights when it comes to their child's education and whether she would support efforts to pack the Supreme Court.

Goldberg said everyone "knew this was coming" and then proceeded to ask Granger for her thoughts on Republicans' questioning.

Granger said, "As a black woman, I have the perspective of walking into the room and understanding that it's twice as hard to even be there. And so I respect that and understand and think Ketanji deserves to be in that room. But to give her not the critique that every other of her counterparts have gotten is unfair. I think to go in there, my only ask is that we have the opportunity to be there."

She continued, "I mean, we need to know about things that she's ruled on in the past. Things like Guantanamo Bay and allowing terrorists, and we can have that discussion to make a decision on whether they should be detained. There's things that she talked about as far as like proceeding on reproductive rights and where she stands with that. She talked about her judicial philosophy. So these are the tough questions that we need. I think Marsha Blackburn had a point there … she wants to know: you reside on the board of a school, where do you stand on critical race theory?"

Granger's comment about critical race theory was in reference to some Republican senators bringing up Georgetown Day School and its teaching of critical race theory. Jackson serves as a trustee for Georgetown Day School.

Pointing to Blackburn's questions about critical race theory, Granger expressed concern over the controversial doctrine being taught in schools and explained that it was vital for her child to understand "black excellence." However, Granger also questioned whether critical race theory should be "the first thing on the agenda."

"And, so, I think there [are] legitimate concerns coming from people like Marsha Blackburn," she said.

Senators wrapped up their questioning Tuesday in the second day of confirmation hearings for Jackson. If confirmed to the bench, she would become the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.