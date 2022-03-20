Ben Sasse Says Biden Admin Treating Ukraine War as a 'PR Crisis' Because It Doesn't Think Ukraine Can Win

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Mar 20, 2022 1:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
Ben Sasse Says Biden Admin Treating Ukraine War as a 'PR Crisis' Because It Doesn't Think Ukraine Can Win

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool

Nebraska GOP Sen. Ben Sasse on Sunday took issue with the Biden administration's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, arguing that the president is addressing the situation as a "PR crisis" and that the U.S. response to the war is "too slow."

The Biden administration announced a massive Ukrainian military aid package last week that includes supplying the country with Switchblade drones.

But still, Sasse said in a "Fox News Sunday" appearance that the U.S. must do more in providing arms to Ukraine and to do so soon. He also accused the administration of reacting too slowly to the war in Ukraine because it did not believe the eastern European country stood a chance against Russia.

"The biggest problem here is that the administration has a bunch of lawyers who are treating this as if it's a [cover your a--] PR crisis instead of the national security crisis it is," Sasse said. "And so my message to the president is simple: Stop listening to all of your advisers who say Zelenskyy's a dead man walking. Stop listening to those who say that Ukraine is inevitably going to lose. We should hear the president's strategy to help Ukraine win. We should be on the side of these freedom fighters and we’re too slow in almost every step we take."

Sasse supports the administration's decision not to send U.S. troops to fight Russia, noting that Ukrainians "have the will to fight." But he expressed that the U.S. must "have the will to re-arm them constantly."

The Republican senator recently voted against a $1.5 trillion omnibus bill that included $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine. He explained that the legislation was "crap" because it was thousands of pages long, came out in the middle of the night, and the portion of the bill for Ukrainian aid was less than 1 percent of the proposal. The legislation passed the Senate by a 68-31 vote and was signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Sasse argued that re-arming Ukrainians for its war with Russia "could have been done as a stand-alone bill in 10 minutes."

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Fauci Does Not Expect New COVID Variant to Cause a Surge in Cases
Landon Mion
If You're Looking for the Worst Possible Take on Inflation, Look No Further Than Bloomberg Opinion
Rebecca Downs
With Media Allies, White House is Dismissing Criticisms of Judge Jackson's Record as 'Disingenuous Attacks'
Rebecca Downs
Could New York's Next Governor Be a Republican? Polling Suggests It's Possible
Rebecca Downs
'Cult-Retreat-Like Experience': California School District Trained Staff to Use Preferred Pronouns, Names
Landon Mion
Zelenskyy Has a Request of Putin for Direct Talks: 'Time to Meet, Time to Speak'
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular