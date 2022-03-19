'Let Me Tell You a Secret': AOC Whispers to Her Followers That Most People Don't Know What Capitalism Is

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York suggested in a recent social media post that most people "don't really know what capitalism is."

In a Thursday Instagram story, the progressive congresswoman whispered a "secret" to her followers.

"Let me tell you a secret," Ocasio-Cortez said in a whisper. "Most people don't really know what capitalism is. Most people don't even know what socialism is. But most people are not capitalists, because they don't have capitalist money. They're not billionaires."

"The label doesn't matter as much as talking about policies," she continued, still whispering. "That's easier to understand. Do you think people should die because they can't afford insulin? Do you think that fossil fuel CEOs should decide whether the planet gets set on fire? Me neither."

Pssst. I’ll tell you a secret: AOC is an embarrassment to Congress and to women everywhere.

Ocasio-Cortez was responding to a question posed by one of her followers. The question was, "How do you respond when people accuse you of being a 'socialist'?"

The whispered rant on capitalism from the progressive firebrand comes after President Joe Biden has whispered into the microphone several times during press briefings since he took office last January.

The president's whispers most recently include a press conference at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland back in November when claiming that the economy was growing and a White House press briefing in September in which he urged Americans to get vaccinated.