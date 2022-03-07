'I'm Not Afraid of Anyone': Ukrainian President Defiantly Shares His Location as Russian Attacks Continue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed his location in Kyiv on Monday during a video posted to social media and pledged not to leave the nation's capital city.

"On Bankova Street," he said. "Not hiding, and I'm not afraid of anyone."

Bankova Street is where the presidential offices are located.

Zelenskyy defiantly pointed his camera out the window to show the Gorodetsky House, which is located across the street from his offices, and to show that it is nighttime in Kyiv.

He said that he would be "staying in Kyiv" despite Russia's continued attacks on the city and having already survived three assassination attempts since the war started roughly two weeks ago.

"I'm here," the Ukrainian president said.

Last week, Ukrainian officials said two Chechen death squads looking to take out Zelenskyy had been "neutralized" after Russian security forces sympathetic to Ukraine provided intelligence to Ukrainian officials.

Zelenskyy also reportedly survived two assassination attempts by the Wagner Group, an organization consisting of Russian mercenaries.

This, after Zelenskyy said in a video late last month that he is Russia's top target and that his family is target number two.

"According to our information, the enemy has marked me target number one, my family target number two," Zelensky said.

Monday's social media video is not the first instance in which Zelenskyy said he would not run from Russian forces amid the invasion of Ukraine.

He said just days after the war began that he had declined an offer from the U.S. to evacuate him to safety.

"The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride," Zelenskyy said at the time.

And in another occurrence soon after Russia's initial invasion, the Ukrainian president said in a video addressing the nation, "I'm here. We won't lay down our arms. We will defend our country."