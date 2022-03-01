Biden to Argue U.S. 'Was Ready' to Make Russia 'Pay a Price' During SOTU

President Joe Biden will claim during Tuesday night's State of the Union address that the U.S. was prepared to ensure that Russia will "pay" for its invasion of Ukraine.

According to excerpts from Biden's address, the president will call out Russian President Vladimir Putin over his "wrong" decision to invade his European neighbor.

"Throughout our history, we've learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising," Biden will reportedly say. "That's why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations."

"It matters. American diplomacy matters," the speech continues. "Putin's war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready."

This comes as the war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for nearly a week, resulting in hundreds of casualties. The Ukrainian military has shown resistance thus far, holding off Russian forces outside the capital city of Kyiv. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled the country as Russia continues to attack the eastern European nation.

The president will also address economic woes during his SOTU as the U.S. is enduring inflation not seen in 40 years.

My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit," Biden will say.