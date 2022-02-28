Mediaite's Founder Struggles to Attract Viewers to His Nightly Show. Did This Cause a Shift in Its Coverage?

Newsnation anchor Dan Abrams has yet to attract a substantial audience to his show and Mediaite, the site he founded in 2009, has shifted its coverage as of late to report negatively on Abrams' biggest threat in the ratings.

Abrams show, "Dan Abrams Live," had been airing weekdays at 8 p.m. since its launch in September, bringing in just 56,000 viewers a night and 8,000 in the key 25-54 demographic from Dec. 27 to Feb. 13., according to Nielsen Media Research. Abrams' show was recently pushed back to the 9 p.m. timeslot.

In comparison, Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight," which also airs at 8 p.m., garnered 3,470,000 total viewers and 553,000 in the 25-54 demographic during the week of Feb. 7-13.

And the 9 p.m. timeslot that Abrams now occupies is dominated by Fox News' "Hannity," attracting 2,854,000 total viewers and 430,000 in the key demo during the week of Feb. 7-13.

CNN and MSNBC, both of which have struggling ratings compared to Fox News, still dominate Abrams' show in the 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. timeslots.

This, as Mediaite's coverage of Fox News appears to be more critical in recent weeks, publishing news and opinion articles slamming the cable news giant with much higher frequency. The site has also been promoting instances in which Abrams criticizes Fox News on his show.

Some news articles from Mediaite include, "Dan Abrams Calls Out Fox News Hosts For 'Smear' of Capitol Police: 'From Back the Blue to Bash the Blue'" and "Dan Abrams Takes On Jesse Watters' 'Absurd Hypocrisy' On Civility After 'Kill Shot' Comment Toward Anthony Fauci."

Mediaite's opinion articles feature pieces such as "Fox News Stops Covering Hillary Spying on Trump Story After Spending All Week Attacking Media For Ignoring It" and "Whose Side Are You On? Fox News Can't Stop Calling Putin Strong and Biden Weak."

Meanwhile, DailyKos, which is a left-wing media publication, appears to have aggregated articles from Mediaite. The publication took Mediaite's "Fox News Stops Covering Hillary Spying on Trump Story After Spending All Week Attacking Media For Ignoring It" and published an article with the headline, "Fox News appears to back off its 'Hillary spied' narrative after she mentions 'actual malice.'"