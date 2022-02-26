Kyle Rittenhouse Seeks an Apology from Joe Biden Over Campaign Ad Likening Him to White Supremacy

Source: Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool

Kyle Rittenhouse wants President Joe Biden to apologize for linking him to white supremacy in a 2020 campaign advertisement.

During an interview on Newsmax Friday, Rittenhouse told host Eric Bolling that he has attempted to contact the president for a conversation but has yet to receive a response. The teenager explained that he may send a letter to Biden next.

"I tried reaching out to him five times to have an interview, but he was too cowardly to sit down and talk to me," Rittenhouse said. "So we may be sending him a letter."

Asked what he would ask Biden in the letter, Rittenhouse said he wants the commander-in-chief "to apologize."

"What he said was wrong," Rittenhouse said. "I want him to sit down with me, and I want him to learn the facts about what happened."

Biden posted a campaign video advertisement to Twitter on Sept. 30, 2020, in which he slammed then-President Donald Trump for failing to disavow white supremacists during a debate the night before. Included in the video was a photograph of Rittenhouse holding a gun during a Black Lives Matter riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse said in a November interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson that Biden's advertisement was "actual malice" and that it defamed his character.

During the Kenosha riot, Rittenhouse shot three men in self-defense, killing two and injuring a third. He was acquitted of all charges by a jury of his peers in November.

On Monday, Rittenhouse announced the Media Accountability Project, an initiative designed to raise money for legal fees to challenge celebrities and media outlets he believes defamed him.

He told Carlson on Monday that Whoopi Goldberg of "The View" and Cenk Uygur of "The Young Turks" are on his list of individuals he may sue for defamation.

"Right now we are looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes, Whoopi Goldberg is on the list," Rittenhouse said. "She called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that, and there's others, don’t forget about Cenk [Uygur] from the Young Turks — they continue to call me a murderer."

And on Tuesday, Rittenhouse revealed to journalist Drew Hernandez that he plans on suing NBA star LeBron James, who during the murder trial accused the teenager of faking his emotions when he gave an emotional testimony of the events of Kenosha that led to his shootings.

"What tears????? I didn't see one," James said in a tweet at the time. "Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court."

