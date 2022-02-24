Law and Order

Kyle Rittenhouse Drops Another Big Name He Plans on Suing for Defamation

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Feb 24, 2022 12:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
Kyle Rittenhouse Drops Another Big Name He Plans on Suing for Defamation

Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Kyle Rittenhouse revealed on Tuesday he plans on suing NBA star LeBron James for defamation along with anyone who spread falsehoods about him before his highly-watched trial in November 2021.

“I think everyone wants to know … what are your plans for LeBron James?” journalist and host Drew Hernandez asked Rittenhouse on the debut episode of Frontlines, according to The Daily Wire.

"He’ll be getting a letter, too," Rittenhouse replied, adding, "Anybody who defamed me, or lied about me, we’re just gonna send them a letter and then deal with them in a courtroom."

During the Rittenhouse trial, where a jury agreed he shot in self-defense during the BLM riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, James accused Rittenhouse of fake crying when Rittenhouse broke down in tears retelling when Joseph Rosenbaum first attacked him. Rittenhouse shot and killed Rosenbaum with an AR-15 after being chased by Rosenbaum, who threatened to kill Rittenhouse earlier in the night.

In the same appearance on Frontlines, Rittenhouse also announced plans to help fund independent journalists in their careers as it was conservative media and independent reporters who filmed key moments during the shooting, which helped proved Rittenhouse shot in self-defense.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Here's When the U.S. Expects Kyiv to Fall
Matt Vespa
John Kerry's Reaction to Russia Invading Ukraine is Predictably Asinine
Katie Pavlich
Russian Ukraine Invasion Sets Market Ablaze and Oil Prices Surging
Matt Vespa
Joe Manchin Has a Preferred Choice for SCOTUS
Katie Pavlich
Ukrainian President Tells His People: Grab Weapons and Be Ready to Fight In City Squares
Julio Rosas
Minneapolis Public Schools Caught Sending Protest Tips to Middle Schoolers Behind Parents' Backs
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular