Kyle Rittenhouse Drops Another Big Name He Plans on Suing for Defamation

Kyle Rittenhouse revealed on Tuesday he plans on suing NBA star LeBron James for defamation along with anyone who spread falsehoods about him before his highly-watched trial in November 2021.

“I think everyone wants to know … what are your plans for LeBron James?” journalist and host Drew Hernandez asked Rittenhouse on the debut episode of Frontlines, according to The Daily Wire.

"He’ll be getting a letter, too," Rittenhouse replied, adding, "Anybody who defamed me, or lied about me, we’re just gonna send them a letter and then deal with them in a courtroom."

During the Rittenhouse trial, where a jury agreed he shot in self-defense during the BLM riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, James accused Rittenhouse of fake crying when Rittenhouse broke down in tears retelling when Joseph Rosenbaum first attacked him. Rittenhouse shot and killed Rosenbaum with an AR-15 after being chased by Rosenbaum, who threatened to kill Rittenhouse earlier in the night.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. ?????? https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

In the same appearance on Frontlines, Rittenhouse also announced plans to help fund independent journalists in their careers as it was conservative media and independent reporters who filmed key moments during the shooting, which helped proved Rittenhouse shot in self-defense.