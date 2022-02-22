Kyle Rittenhouse Reveals Who In the Media He's Going to Sue for Lying About Him

Kyle Rittenhouse told Tucker Carlson on Monday he plans on suing people in the media and he will use a new organization he created to do so and will provide legal help to others who find themselves in a similar situation relating to defamation.

Rittenhouse was falsely accused of being a white supremacist and murdering two people during the 2020 BLM riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Even after the trial, where he was found not guilty and evidence clearly showed he was attacked first in each case he fired his AR-15, some within the media still claimed he is a murderer. Some still falsely claimed Rittenhouse brought the AR-15 over state lines and was dropped off by his mother.

"Me and my team have decided to launch the media accountability project as a tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they said and deal with them in court," Rittenhouse said.

"I have to ask a dumb question – why isn’t there a group like this that exists already? The media are participants in the news, why hasn’t someone done this before?" Carlson asked.

"That is a good question, Tucker. I’m not sure, to be honest. But I don’t want to see anybody else have to deal with what I went through. So I want to hold them accountable for what they did to me because I don’t want to see anybody have to go through what I had to," Rittenhouse replied.

Carlson then asked if Rittenhouse and his team have anyone in mind for who they are going to sue.

"Right now we are looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes, Whoopi Goldberg is on the list. She called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that, and there’s others, don’t forget about Cenk [Uyhur] from the Young Turks — they continue to call me a murderer," Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse assured Carlson "everyone" who smear him before and after the trial will be held accountable.

It's time to hold the worst offenders in our media accountable in court for their malicious and defamatory lies. Donate: https://t.co/U4NBli1bvD pic.twitter.com/IxuUYfF9Hf — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) February 22, 2022



