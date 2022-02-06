West Virginia

Joe Manchin Says He Is Not a 'Washington Democrat'

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Feb 06, 2022 12:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Joe Manchin Says He Is Not a 'Washington Democrat'

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia explained Sunday that he is "not a Washington Democrat" but a "West Virginia Democrat" who admires his GOP colleagues.

During an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Manchin told host Jake Tapper that is crucial to work with West Virginia Republicans to "get a good outcome for our West Virginia citizens."

"I'm not a Washington Democrat, I'm a good old West Virginia Democrat, who likes all my West Virginia Republicans, and I know that I have to have their input for us to get good outcomes for our West Virginia citizens we represent," he said when discussing bipartisanship in Congress.

Manchin emphasized that he works for the people of West Virginia and said that Washington lawmakers should never forget where they came from and who sent them to serve in the nation's capital.

"We have a lot of friends who are stereotype Washington Republicans," Manchin said. "Okay, there were Alaska Republicans and there's all different Republicans who represent a state. Never forget where you came from. Never forget who you work for. Never forget your purpose of being here."

"And I've always said this, I want to make sure I take care of my country," he continued. "I'm an American before I'm anything, I'm an American first. And I'm so proud of my country and the opportunities I've had. I also am here to do a job for the people of West Virginia. So they're my employers."

The West Virginia Democrat also endorsed Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski (AK) during the interview, saying that Alaska "could only be so lucky to have her continue to serve them."

Manchin has met the ire of the Democratic Party over the last year for his refusal to back a number of legislative initiatives, including the Build Back Better Act and a filibuster carve out to pass election overhaul legislation.

The senator bucking party lines on Democratic priorities has led some progressives in the party to suggest that they would support a primary challenger to Manchin in 2024 should he seek reelection.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Not a Shocker: Olympics Opening Ceremony Hits All-Time Low
Rebecca Downs
IL Congressional Candidate Calls on Governor to Make Permanent Judge's Decision Blocking School COVID Mandates
Rebecca Downs
Cook Political Report Declares a Democratic Edge in Redistricting Scorecard
Rebecca Downs
Rule Change Means Liz Cheney's Primary Challenger Could Receive Financial Support
Rebecca Downs
CNN's Don Lemon Says Jeff Zucker Made Network 'Relevant Again'
Landon Mion
The Liberal Mask Cult Was Truly Out of Control This Week
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular