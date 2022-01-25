Nancy Pelosi Announces Run for Reelection in 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Tuesday that she will seek reelection to Congress in the 2022 midterm election.

Pelosi said in a video posted to Twitter announcing her plans for reelection that Democracy is "at risk" because of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and GOP-led states passing election integrity legislation.

"While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people's lives," Pelosi said. "Our Democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the U.S. Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy. But as we say: we don't agonize, we organize. And that is why I'm running for reelection to Congress and respectfully seek your support. I'd be greatly honored by it and grateful for it."

Pelosi, 81, did not indicate in her video whether she would run for reelection as Speaker. She pledged in 2018 that she would not seek reelection as Speaker of the House after the 117th Congress. And in 2020, she reaffirmed her pledge to step down as leader of the House Democrats at the conclusion of her current term.

However, CNN reported last month that Pelosi is not ruling out staying in leadership beyond 2022.

Back in October, the House Speaker refused to indicate her future plans when asked by CNN's Jake Tapper if she would seek reelection to Congress.

"Oh, you think I’m going to make an announcement right here and now?" Pelosi said at the time.

The Speaker's announcement comes the same Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee said he would not seek reelection to Congress, bringing the number of House Democrats not seeking reelection in November up to 29 as the party is holding on to a thin majority in the House.

Republicans are expected to take back the House following November's election after a disastrous 2021 for President Joe Biden, who saw his approval rating continue to drop amid a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, a spike in coronavirus cases, surging inflation and divisive rhetoric.