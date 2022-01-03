Dan Crenshaw Accuses Marjorie Taylor Greene of Playing 'Victim' Over Twitter Ban

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of wanting to "remain a victim" instead of working to pass legislation aimed at cracking down on Big Tech censorship after the Georgia congresswoman was banned from Twitter on Sunday over repeated violations of the platform's COVID-19 misinformation policy.

The Texas congressman slammed Greene over her lack of legislative action on the issue of addressing political censorship on social media platforms and claimed that she instead just wanted to continue with her "petty and childish attacks."

"Instead of playing the victim about censorship maybe use your position as a LEGISLATOR to help pass LEGISLATION against censorship," Crenshaw wrote in an Instagram story Sunday night. "Luckily I’ve already done all the hard work for you and drafted a bill that would change Section 230 to prohibit political censorship.

Want to co-sponsor before I introduce it? Or prefer to keep up with petty and childish attacks? Your call."

He included in his post a link to a bill he had drafted that would alter Section 230 of the Communications Act of 1934 to "limit immunity under such section for actions based on racial, sexual, political affiliation, or ethnic grounds" and to "preserve access to lawful content and prevent discrimination and unfair methods of competition on the internet."

Crenshaw is right about Greene. pic.twitter.com/Y6w4zJVyfP — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 3, 2022

Greene responded to Crenshaw's criticisms in an Instagram post, in which she claimed that he "spends more time attacking America First Republicans because he (not so secretly) hates Trump, is talking about a bill to 'hold Big Tech accountable!' but is the same type of toothless bill the Paul Ryan types try to sell to make it look like they’re doing something."

The Texas congressman addressed Greene's accusations in another Instagram story, alleging that her "true intent" was to "remain a victim" because she would not support a bill to curb Big Tech censorship.

"That Marjorie scoffed at the notion of supporting anti-censorship legislation is indicative of her true intent: to remain a victim," Crenshaw said. "She doesn’t want solutions and she doesnt [sic] care if you get censored. She just wants to be a victim so she can keep asking you for campaign donations. It’s a scam."

The feud between the two congressional Republicans comes after Twitter announced Sunday morning that Greene's personal account was suspended permanently over her claims about the coronavirus and vaccines. The platform's misleading information policy states that the social media giant uses a strike system to determine the length of an account's suspension and says that users face a permanent suspension after five or more strikes.

Greene on Monday also had her personal Facebook account suspended for 24 hours for allegedly spreading COVID-19 misinformation. Her congressional accounts on both Twitter and Facebook remain active.