LeBron James Posts Meme Suggesting COVID Is the Same as the Flu, Common Cold

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James posted a meme to Instagram that appeared to suggest that the coronavirus is identical to both the flu and the common cold.

The Christmas Eve post included a picture of three nearly identical Spider-Man superheroes, with the main differentiation between them being the sickness written above their heads. One was labeled "covid," another was "cold," and the other was "flu." They are all pointing at one another, suggesting that the other Spider-Man superheroes are imposters.

James included with the meme a caption that read, "Help me out folks."

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges and other NBA players responded to James' post in agreement.

Members of conservative media lauded the post as well, with Clay Travis of Outkick saying that both he and James were in agreement about the coronavirus and the NBA's handling of the virus.

"When the common foe is COVID idiocy and hysteria, the two are equipped to hit the fast break and dunk on coronabros with logic," Travis wrote in an article Friday. "Both forces came together on Friday after James posted a photo perfectly showcasing the nonsense spawned by trying to differentiate a case of COVID from an illness like the common flu."

James has displayed frustration with the NBA's rules surrounding coronavirus testing after he was forced to miss a game earlier this season.

On Nov. 30, following a positive COVID test the day prior, James was placed in health and safety protocols. But on Dec. 2, he was cleared to play after testing negative for the virus eight times. The NBA said that James' multiple COVID tests on Nov. 29 produced "conflicting results."