'Delusional': AOC Says Dems Can't Win in 2022 if They Don't Prioritize Student Debt, Other Progressive Items

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said that Democrats must focus on progressive priorities such as ending the filibuster and canceling student debt and that members of her party are "delusional" if they think they can win in 2022 without addressing these issues.

The congresswoman claimed Friday in a Twitter thread that Democrats would have a poor showing in next year's midterm elections if they do not push progressive agenda items including student debt cancelations, ending the filibuster, passing the Build Back Better Act, allowing the child tax credit to expire and offering a path to citizenship.

She also asserted that Democrats would likely lose out on reelection when they "run from" conversations about race and culture, which she says the Jan. 6 Capitol riot falls under.

Ocasio-Cortez also noted that while many in her party look to blame moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (W.V.), who oftentimes fails to support progressive priorities, "learned helplessness is not a disposition that inspires confidence or support."

The New York Democrat alleged that President Joe Biden and the congressional Democratic leadership have tools at their disposal and said that a Senate vote on the Build Back Better Act ought to be forced if it "really is just 1-2 votes."

People want to “but Manchin” everyone to death, but learned helplessness is not a disposition that inspires confidence or support.



The President has tools at his disposal. Leadership has tools at their disposal. If it really is just 1-2 votes, Senate should force a vote on BBB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 17, 2021

Additionally, Ocasio-Cortez said that, in order to get progressives to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure legislation that has since been passed and signed into law, Biden told the Congressional Progressive Caucus ahead of its vote last month that he would put his "credibility" at stake to pass the social spending bill.

"They trusted him," she said. "I didn’t think he could promise the Senate. He promised anyway. It’s time for him to deliver."

The Build Back Better bill will not be voted on prior to the new year as negotiations between Manchin and Biden continue.