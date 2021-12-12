Chris Wallace Announces Departure from Fox News, Will Join CNN+

Fox News host Chris Wallace announced on his Sunday show that he is resigning from the network after 18 years, saying he is "ready for a new adventure," which he said following the broadcast was moving to CNN's streaming service.

"After 18 years — this is my final 'Fox News Sunday.' It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this," Wallace said during his final broadcast with the network.

"Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise," he continued. "I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride."

He went on to highlight that, during his tenure, he has had the opportunity to cover five presidential elections and interview the last six presidents and other world leaders such as France’s Emmanuel Macron and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The "Fox News Sunday" anchor concluded his farewell message by telling viewers that he is grateful they have chosen to spend their Sundays watching his show and hopes they will follow him as he tackles "a new adventure."

"It may sound corny, but I feel we’ve built a community here," Wallace said. "There’s a lot you can do on Sundays. The fact you’ve chosen to spend this hour with us is something I cherish. But after 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out. And so — for the last time, dear friends — that’s it for today. Have a great week. And I hope you’ll keep watching 'Fox News Sunday.'"

Fox News Media said in a statement following the anchor's announcement that the company is "extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years" and that "Fox News Sunday" will have a number of their star hosts rotating in until they select a permanent replacement.

Wallace's new adventure: joining rival network CNN's streaming service, CNN+, as a host of a weekday show featuring interviews with people involved in politics, business, sports and culture, CNN said in a statement.

"I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords interviewing major figures across the news landscape -- and finding new ways to tell stories," Wallace said in the statement.

Wallace began his broadcast journalism career at NBC News in 1975 before later working at ABC News for 15 years prior to joining Fox in 2003.