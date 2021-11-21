MSNBC Host Slams Republicans as ‘White Supremacists' Following Rittenhouse Verdict

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross described GOP members of Congress as "white supremacists" after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of charges brought against him for the Kenosha shootings that left two men dead, and a third injured.

Cross, speaking with The Nation journalist Elie Mystal, took particular issue with Reps. Matt Gaetz (FL) and Paul Gosar (AZ) for comments suggesting they would hire Rittenhouse as a congressional intern. She also referred to Rittenhouse as a "little murderous white supremacist," even after the jury on Friday found that he acted in self-defense last year when he shot three people, killing two. Additionally, each of the three people he shot were white.

"I find these people disgusting, Elie, I’m disgusted at what I’m seeing. It’s not just this trial, it’s other trials, but this in particular," Cross said Saturday during a segment of "The Cross Connection."

"The fact that white supremacists roam the halls of Congress freely and celebrate this little murderous white supremacist, and the fact that he gets to walk the streets freely, it lets you know these people have access to instituting laws, they represent the legislative branch of this country," she continued. "What are we to make of that?"

To which Mystal responded by saying, "Welcome to the modern Republican Party," adding that "This is what these people want, and this is what a majority of white people vote for."

Mystal later alleged that "a majority of white people are in favor of this kind of violence" because "a majority of white people" tend to vote Republican. He also asserted that white people pick judges like Judge Bruce Schroeder, the judge in the Rittenhouse case, and do not support policies "that would unpack and unroll and reform this system of justice."

"This is what they want. Matt Gaetz is giving the White folks what they want," Mystal said. "Look at it. Look at yourselves. It’s gross!"

"Until a majority of you stop voting for this, this will keep happening," he continued.

During the trial, Cross claimed Schroeder was a "biased, racist judge" who was "trying to get Rittenhouse a walk."