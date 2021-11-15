Co-host of The View Attributes VP's Low Approval Ratings to People Wanting to 'Come Down on the Woman'

Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View, said on the show Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris has netted abysmal approval ratings because she is a woman.

She said that the Biden administration's "wins" should be receiving more attention than the president's and vice president's approval ratings, and that Harris' numbers are especially low because of sexism. These victories, Hostin claimed, include the passage of the infrastructure bill and high vaccination rates.

"Instead of talking about [President Joe Biden's victories], we're talking about his approval rating, and we're especially talking about Kamala Harris's approval rating being 10 points lower than his approval rating," Hostin said. "I think that really speaks to where our country is, you know, 'Let's come down on the woman,' who happens to be the first female vice president that we've ever had in this country's history, which is ridiculous that it's the first woman that we've had, but incredible."

"I think the reason that she's getting so much ire from the Right, and from all over the country, is not only because she's a woman, but because she's been given these tasks that are just — you know — what is she supposed to do with immigration?" she continued.

WHITE HOUSE DEFENDS VP HARRIS AMIDST CRITICAL PRESS: As Pres. Biden plans to sign his historic and popular infrastructure bill, his approval rating hit a new low and Vice Pres. Harris is under the microscope as well — the co-hosts and @TaraSetmayer discuss. pic.twitter.com/2iqrD9XN1x — The View (@TheView) November 15, 2021

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll conducted between Nov. 3 and Nov. 5 gave Harris a 28 percent approval rating while President Biden's favorability reached 38 percent. The survey consisted of responses from 1,000 registered voters and had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Tara Setmayer, who replaced former conservative co-host Meghan McCain on The View, said Harris should not be exempt from criticism just because she became the first female vice president.

"With all due respect to Kamala Harris and the history that she made, just because you made history doesn't give you a pass," Setmayer said. "There are certain things she's done that, you know — trying to kind of figure her way out in the job that hasn't helped the situation."

She added that "28 percent disapproval isn't just the right."

This comes on the heels of a CNN report from over the weekend that outlined dysfunction in Harris' circle, and mutual frustration between the vice president and president's offices, with Harris' aides feeling abandoned as she takes on difficult tasks without adequate White House support while Biden's staff is reportedly frustrated with her "lack of focus."