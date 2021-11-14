Economics

White House Economic Adviser Claims Spending Bill Could Solve Inflation

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said Sunday that passing Democrats’ social spending proposal could fix the issue of rising inflation in the U.S., alleging that the bill would lower costs for Americans.

"Inflation is high right now and it is affecting consumers in their pocketbook and also in their outlook for the economy. But those concerns underscore why it's so important that we move forward on the Build Back Better legislation," Deese told host Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union."

"This, more than anything, will go at the cost that Americans face," he continued.

Deese went on to say that the spending bill would help reduce the cost of prescription drugs, childcare and housing, each of which, as Deese claims, would "go right at lowering costs for American families."

"This will lower prescription drug prices, put a cap on prescription drug costs for our seniors," Deese said. Childcare [is] not only a big cost driver for families but a big impediment for more parents and women to get back into the workforce. This bill will cut the cost of childcare by more than half for most working families. And housing, too, a big cost driver for families. This bill will build affordable homes all around the country to make it easier for families to afford housing, and also to move to places where the job opportunities are."

This comes after the Labor Department released new data last week showing that inflation has reached a mark not seen in more than 30 years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Deese also reiterated on Sunday claims from the White House that the Build Back Better Act is fully paid for, saying that it will not "add to inflationary pressures."

"We’re going to pay for everything in this bill by raising taxes on big companies, large corporations and the highest-income Americans," he said, adding that there is an "urgency to act."

But when Tapper pressed him on concerns over the increased prices of groceries and gasoline, Deese said that "all options are on the table" and that the administration is "monitoring the situation."

He also said that he is confident the House will pass the spending package this week.

