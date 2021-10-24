Arkansas

Arkansas GOP Governor Warns of Vaccine Mandates, Says They are Increasing Vaccine Hesitancy

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Oct 24, 2021 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Arkansas GOP Governor Warns of Vaccine Mandates, Says They are Increasing Vaccine Hesitancy

Source: AP Photo/Kelly Kissel

Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday that coronavirus vaccine mandates would lead to many Americans being more likely to refuse the shot.  

"The resistance is hard in some areas and part of it is because of the controversy, because of the mandates. It deepens the resistance and so that's something that we have to overcome," Hutchinson told host Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union." 

Tapper pointed out that while Hutchinson backs employers who wish to implement vaccine requirements and believes that such mandates result in higher vaccine rates, the governor also opposes mandating that shot for state employees.

"Well, it probably would increase vaccination rates, but it also would increase the resistance of some," Hutchinson said of a vaccine mandate. "It would in the broader population create that controversy and resistance."

"Government doesn't need to tell them to do that," he continued before highlighting his support for private businesses having the right to impose mandates. "People will make the right decision over time when they get the right information."

The governor went on to add that he thinks vaccines are "our way out" of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"What works in Arkansas is not the mandate side of it, but it's the education side and having the prerogative to make their own decision without the government telling them what to do," he said.

Hutchinson indicated that this is not the time to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas schools, but left the door open for the possibility of such a requirement later on.

This, after both Florida and Texas banned public and private entities from enforcing vaccine mandates.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
MLB Moved All-Star Game Out of Atlanta Over Voting Rights. Now the Atlanta Braves Are in the World Series.
Rebecca Downs
ADL Tweet on Avoiding 'Cultural Appropriation, Cultural Stereotypes, and Gender Norms' Gets Massively Ratioed
Rebecca Downs
Obama Campaigns with McAuliffe in VA: Republicans are 'Trying to Systematically Prevent' People from Voting
Landon Mion
Youngkin Calls for Loudoun County School Board to Resign After Email Revealed a Sexual Assault Cover Up
Landon Mion

Total Disaster: We Know What Happened Prior to Alec Baldwin’s Accidental Shooting of Cinematographer

Matt Vespa
Pope Francis and Joe Biden Will Meet to Discuss 'Efforts Grounded in Respect for Fundamental Human Dignity'
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular