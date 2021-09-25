CBP: Del Rio Border Crossing Set to Reopen

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Saturday that a Del Rio, Texas border crossing, which had been closed since Sept. 17, will be reopened.

Starting on Saturday at 4 p.m., people will be permitted to enter the Del Rio port and Commercial trucks will be allowed to drive through beginning 8 a.m. Monday.

"Following efforts this week by U.S. Border Patrol, Office of Field Operations and DHS partners to expedite processing of the migrant flow to manageable levels and with public safety restored, CBP reopened trade and travel operations at Del Rio Port of Entry," CPB said in a press release obtained by Kens5 News, a San Antonio CBS affiliate.

The announcement comes after thousands of Haitian migrants were cleared out from under the international bridge they had been camping out under.

The Biden administration has had difficulty handling the border crisis while also enforcing immigration laws.