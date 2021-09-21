FBI

FBI Confirms Remains Found in Wyoming are Those of Gabby Petito

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 5:50 PM
Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Denver confirmed Tuesday that autopsy results from the remains found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming over the weekend were those of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

The bureau said in a tweet that Petito's death has been ruled a homicide.

"The FBI's commitment to justice is at the forefront of each and every investigation," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement. "The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito's death is held accountable for their actions. Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest. Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI."

Petito's family said through an attorney that they need time to grieve but that they will "be making a statement when Gabby is home."

Officials announced Sunday that human remains matching Petito's description were found in a camping area in the national forest located on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park.

After the remains were found, Joseph Petito, Gabby's father, said in a social media post that his daughter "touched the world" and included a picture of her posing in between angel wings.

Most Popular