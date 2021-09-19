Ted Cruz Blasts Biden's Vaccine Mandate, Says Administration Wants to 'Change the Topic from Afghanistan'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Sunday that President Joe Biden’s "unconstitutional" vaccine mandate for private businesses has no chance at being held up in court and is only being used as a distraction from his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Appearing on Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures," Cruz said Biden requiring employers with at least 100 employees to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo weekly testing is "illegal" and only used to get the media off his back about his chaotic military evacuation in Afghanistan.

"They want to change the topic from Afghanistan," Cruz said. "It’s why Biden issued this completely illegal and unconstitutional vaccine mandate, because he wanted to change the topic from the disaster in Afghanistan."

"The vaccine mandate is going to be struck down in court. They know that," he continued. "But the president is defying the law because he wanted the press to start defending him and stop talking about the disasters in Afghanistan. And he’s counting on a bunch of big businesses, in particular, forcing their employees to comply before the matter is ever adjudicated and before the order is struck down."

Cruz then suggested that all of Biden's policy decisions, both foreign and domestic, is made based on "pure politics."

"When it comes to Afghanistan, Joe Biden and his administration presided over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation," he said. "They put politics in front of everything else. They abandoned Americans behind enemy lines, and it was a disaster. We were routed there, because Joe Biden surrendered.

"He fled and left hundreds if not thousands of Americans in harm’s way and we are going to be paying the price – our nation is going to pay the price for our president’s weakness and incompetence for years to come," he continued.

Cruz also pointed out that Biden has made the world less safe because of his moves in Afghanistan. The senator argued that China and other U.S. adversaries have taken note of the president’s weakness and may look to capitalize on it.

"Unfortunately, I believe the chances of a Chinese amphibious assault on Taiwan have increased tenfold in the last month," Cruz said. "If that happens it would be utterly disastrous, but weakness invites aggression."

"When you have a president who rolls over for everything, it only invites the bad guys to do worse and worse things," he continued.

On Friday, ten Chinese aircrafts entered Taiwan’s air defense zone, the day after the island announced a $9 billion boost to military spending to counter threats from the Chinese, who consider Taiwan as part of its territory.