Bill Maher on AOC's 'Tax the Rich' Dress: 'Let's Not Lie, the Rich Pay a Lot of the Taxes'

HBO's Bill Maher criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) over her "Tax the Rich" dress she wore at the Met Gala, and her recent comments that alleges menstruating is not exclusive to women.

Maher first blasted the Met Gala where all of the event staff were wearing masks while the lawmakers and celebrities in attendance did not.

"There's something about this that's not liberal to me," Maher said. "Do the germs know who the good people are?"

He then critiqued the message on Ocasio-Cortez's dress and outlined that "the richest 65,000 New Yorkers out of 8 million people pay 51 percent of taxes."

"It's not like we don't tax the rich at all," Maher said. "I'm all for ending income inequality, but let's not lie. The rich pay a lot of the taxes."

"Yes, there are lots of things we need to amend about the capitalist system," he continued. "We have crony capitalism in this country, no doubt about it. I'm just saying, you're wearing ‘Tax the Rich’ on your ass and people are always saying the rich don't pay taxes. The rich pay some taxes! They pay a big part of the freight already. I'm not saying it shouldn't be more perhaps, but let's not lie."

Maher also slammed the congresswomen for her tweets about Texas' new abortion law, in which she said that women are not the only ones who can menstruate because, as she alleges, "trans men & non-binary people can also menstruate." She also says that "trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people have always existed and will always exist. People can stay mad about that if they want, or they can grow up."

"Maybe if the tone wasn't like, ‘You morons who don’t know that men can menstruate and what two-spirit is, catch up!' That's what people hate," Maher said.

After liberal commentator Dan Savage defended Ocasio-Cortez's comments by saying that "trans, two-spirit and non-binary people have always existed," Maher responded by saying, "But many people are just learning about it!"

"Maybe, you know, help us along, explain, don't have this attitude like the part of the country that isn't completely caught up with this is just moronic and ‘I can’t even bear to deal with you. Grow up.' First of all, it's just bad politics," Maher said. "I don't know if she thinks it's only Republicans are in that camp who don't know what two-spirit is. But I think a lot of people are just learning about some of this stuff. And this is new!"

Savage admitted that Ocasio-Cortez's remarks were "a little scolding" but gave her credit for starting a conversation on the matter.

He also went on to explain that two-spirit originated from Native American culture to describe "gender non-conforming" people as having a "male spirit and a female spirit."

"I'm a fairly well-informed person and I just learned it," Maher said.