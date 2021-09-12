U.S. Military Shoots Down Iranian Drones Targeting Iraq's Erbil Airport

The U.S. shot down a couple of explosive-laden Iranian drones that targeted American forces at Iraq's Erbil International Airport.

The U.S. counter-rocket, artillery and mortar system struck down the two Iranian-made drones late Saturday, a U.S. official told Fox News.

There are no confirmed injuries or material damages, according to a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq.

Each attack against the GoI, KRI and the Coalition undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi National sovereignty. These attacks endanger the lives of civilians, & the partner forces from the ISF, Peshmerga & Coalition. — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) September 12, 2021

Witnesses said they had heard at least six explosions during the time of the attack.

The airport, also a base for U.S.-led coalition forces, has endured a series of Iranian attacks over the course of the last year.

Saturday's attack is the first drone or rocket strike on the U.S. presence in Iraq in more than two months. On July 8, rockets landed in and around the Green Zone in Baghdad, which houses the U.S. Embassy, causing material damage but no casualties.

The U.S. has blamed Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militias for the attacks that, as of late, have utilized more advanced weaponry, with drones replacing Katyusha rockets.

The militias have pledged to fight until all U.S. military personnel leave Iraq.

Around 2,500 U.S. troops remain in Iraq while an additional 900 are residing in neighboring Syria to minimize the threat of ISIS.