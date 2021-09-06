Florida Doctor to Refuse Unvaccinated In-Person Patients

A Florida doctor said that will not be accepting in-person patients who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Lisa Marracini said in a letter to patients that, starting Sept. 15, unvaccinated individuals would no longer be accepted for in-person services so that her practice will "no longer subject our patients and staff to unnecessary risks," according to NBC Miami.

"This is a public health emergency — the health of the public takes priority over the rights of any given individual in this situation," Marracini wrote. "It appears that there is a lack of selflessness and concern for the burden on the health and well-being of our society from our encounters."

The doctor pointed out that her decision was based on science, not politics, and that she is not violating the Hippocratic Oath because she will still offer telemedicine or help with referrals to other doctors. Doctors are able to access records from the Florida Department of Health that show whether their patients have been vaccinated.

"The Hippocratic Oath is very science-based. I am following the science. I'm applying this to the benefit of the sick," Marracini said.

And while exceptions will be made for people who are unable to get the vaccine due to health reasons, the new policy will not allow patients' natural antibodies to take the place of a vaccination.

Marracini said she gave her patients a heads up a month before the change will take effect. Only 10 to 15 percent of her patients are hesitant to get their COVID shot.

This comes amid a recent surge in Florida due to the highly infectious delta variant. During the week of Aug.27-Sept. 2, the Sunshine State reported 129,240 cases and 433 deaths, according to data from the state's Department of Health.

Fifty-five percent of Florida residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.